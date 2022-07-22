Beloved coach in Omaha remembered by friends and family

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Friends of Jason Trummer said he was always beaming, and always the first on the dance floor... encouraging others to join him.

"You know, who comes up and — my mom's probably 84 at the time and she's sitting there — and he grabbed her and took her out to dance," said Trummer's friend, Dave Potter.

That was at Adam Potter's reception. They were lifelong friends that were in each other's weddings.

"I think he was an amazing husband and absolutely adored Brandy [Trummer]," said Adam Potter.

She was crazy about him, too, as they loved 'doing life.'

"She's mentioned that several times ... that we were supposed to do this together," said Adam Potter.

Brandy Trummer shared reflections on her husband's generosity. He bought shoes and even a bedroom set for students.

"He was always looking to help the students that needed it most," Adam Potter said.

Jason Trummer served hundreds of students over the years, including at Boys Town, Millard North and most recently, Bellevue West.

"He was different than anybody else I'd ever worked with before," said Doug Woodard, head boys basketball coach at Bellevue West.

Like Woodard, Jason Trummer was a dean of students, but his work ethic was a remarkable feature about him. "Cause you see a lot of people come and they just kind of do their job, basically. But Jason did more."

Woodard also said Jason Trummer's passion and patience were always on display.

"Bellevue West is just better for the time that Jason was here," Woodard said.

A "champion for children" everywhere he worked.

"Big personality, big smile, teammates loved him," said Tom Krehbiel, head boys basketball coach at Boys Town. Krehbiel first met Jason Trummer in 1996 at Skutt Catholic, where Trummer played baseball and basketball.

The two later reunited, where Krehbiel was already at Boys Town," when Jason Trummer became a teacher and coach.

"He liked the kids so much," Krehbiel said. "He went in and went onto Kevin Kush's football staff. Jason didn't play football in high school, so — he just wanted to coach, he just wanted to be around the kids as much as he could. And went into junior high track, as well. I mean, I don't remember him ever being a track star. Anything he could do to impact and be around those kids, he did it."

That was true at Millard North, too.

"You know, I was very impressed right away with his energy, and what I saw later. His dedication to kids was awesome," said Tim Cannon, former head boys basketball coach at Millard North.

"And he was committed to do things the right way," Cannon said. "You know, he was never going to accept a shortcut or do things half-heartedly. He was very committed to doing things the best way you could."

Jason Trummer's legacy was equally shaped by character and color.

"Big smile. Always in a pretty darn good mood," said Cannon.

"Really looked up to him. Just the way he carried himself," said Adam Potter.

"Wish he was still here," said Dave Potter.

