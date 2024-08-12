Bosnia and Herzegovina to Omaha: The journey to leave "a legacy of help versus just survival"

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV — By the end of 1995, United States-sponsored peace talks would result in the Dayton Accords, which helped bring the Bosnian War to an end.

It's estimated that 100,000 lives were lost during the conflict, and more than two million people were displaced. During that period, some of our neighbors changed - and saved - lives.

Five thousand miles.

"I went over there at the time the war was going on to see how my relatives were doing," Sharon Halm recalled.

Meanwhile, Linda Ford, MD, and allergist and immunologist, watched the Bosnian War unfold on television. She had previously built relationships within military and policy realms.

"And so, I first called Madeleine Albright's office. She was the ambassador to the (United Nations) at the time and she told me to get a hold of the International Organization for Migration," Ford explained.

Leaders within the IOM told Doctor Ford of people who needed help. They sent her a thick stack of files. Halm then shared some with her husband - a family physician.

"She had me look over the five and said, 'Which one do you think the Medical Center would be likely to be able to help?'," Daniel Halm, MD, shared.

Doctor Halm says some people had chronic conditions, as others were badly injured in the war.

Doctor Ford organized a local network of doctors, hospitals, companies, churches and nonprofits - all of which could help in different ways.

"(Survivors) came here with very little. Most of the stuff that they had was gone in the war," Ford said.

Ida Hadzisulejmanovic Wood was among many to live with the Halms.

"Not understanding what we were leaving behind. Not really understanding what the next few years were going to look like. And you're just kind of in survival mode for the next long time. I would say, until about five years ago, I was predominantly in survival mode," she reflected.

Wood was always grateful, but explained how becoming a mother herself helped her see the actions of then-strangers differently.

"I think it's only in reflection that I'm able to realize the impact that they have made," she said. Continuing, "And it's so easy to say that, 'I want to make a difference.' But - what does that look like?... They could have all just kept to themselves, taken care of their own family, lived their own lives, you know? Paid their own bills, did their own stuff. Proceeded to do all those things for themselves. But they didn't. They chose to do more."

Being recognized isn't something any of the people in this story are comfortable with today. Doctor Ford doesn't think her efforts were extraordinary. The Halms don't believe the care and shelter they provided for years is worthy of a spotlight. And, Wood herself, doesn't regard her own story as unique.

Yet, her perspective is special.

"It takes very intentional thought to overcome it and put yourself in a place where you can leave a legacy of help, versus just survival."