Bound for Augusta National: Council Bluffs teen a Drive, Chip and Putt national finalist

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — She has a powerful swing, but it's putting that earned Council Bluffs teen Chloe Perfect a trip to Augusta National.



At 15, this is the last year Perfect was eligible to qualify for the competition. She made a 30' putt in a qualifying tournament at Hazeltine National to advance.

Perfect has played golf since she was a toddler. At Augusta National in April, the Lewis Central student will compete against nine other girls from around the country.

Her mom, Jayne, described the significance of the opportunity: "A place women didn't used to play... (Chloe) gets to swing a club there."

The flag sticks are in. But, blustery with freezing drizzle? It's a day better suited for the simulator.

Council Bluffs Country Club is Chloe Perfect's home course. With each swing, she'll evaluate ball flight and distance.

"And, like my smash factor. Just to see how good I actually hit it," Perfect added.

As good as she is a hitter, she says putting is her strength.

Here's how she described one defining putt.

"I took (my putter) back way too far, and I was like, 'This is gone.' And it hits the hole and it goes in and I was like!," she paused, as she reenacted the shock she felt in the moment.

There is no video of Perfect draining that 30' putt at Hazeltine National, but pictures show it sealed the deal as she punched her ticket to the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals.

"All my family was around and we were all celebrating and everyone was happy and everyone was congratulating me. It was just a really big moment," Perfect recalled.

Her mom, Jayne Perfect, was there - as she's been there every step of the way.

"She's just so deserving. I'm really, really proud of her."

Chloe Perfect's family and friends will join her in April at Augusta National, where the Lewis Central freshman will compete against nine other girls from around the country. It's her first year as a finalist and, at 15 years old, it's the last year she could take part.

Speaking about Augusta, Perfect said, "I've seen on TV, like I've watched over and over again The Masters every year, and it's just so pretty on TV, I can't imagine how pretty it'll be in person."

Her mom provided additional perspective, saying, "I have videos of her crying about wanting to go to Augusta. (She was) two, three, four (years old)."

As precious as that is, there's something else rather meaningful on their minds.

"Oh my gosh. A place women didn't used to play? And like my brother said - she gets to swing a club there," Jayne Perfect explained.

Her daughter will surely play in college. Will she play professionally? A number of Drive, Chip and Putt alums have. However, Chloe Perfect is as inclined to want to teach or coach - to help strengthen and grow a game from which she has already received so much.

The Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals at Augusta National Golf Club is April 6, 2025, the Sunday before The Masters, and broadcast live by Golf. Watch the final two rounds of the tournament on CBS (KMTV-Omaha).

