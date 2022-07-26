Watch Now

The Rebound - Heartland

Actions

Couple creates Countryside Cones to fill the frozen yogurt void in west Omaha

Countryside Cones opened this weekend across the street from Chase Woodwards's alma mater, Westside High School.
Posted at 7:26 PM, Jul 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-25 20:26:39-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — "There wasn't any ice cream near us."

Those words from Chase Woodward lay out the problem. So, he and his wife, Ali, set out to bring boardwalk-style, soft serve frozen yogurt to Omaha.

A New Jersey native, she grew up with the traditional treat.

"For me, it just brings me back to my childhood and being with my family," Ali Woodward reflected.

The former pediatric ICU nurse and Chase, an orthopedic surgeon in Omaha, didn't have any food industry experience between them. But, they had a desire to make memories with their three children and create a space for other families to do the same.

Countryside Cones opened this weekend across the street from Chase's alma mater, Westside High School.

The Woodwards said the keys are offering a simple menu, maintaining affordable pricing and being efficient so families can get in and out if needed.

To learn more about the first-of-its-kind shop in Omaha, visit their website.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Send story ideas here
Please fill in all required fields below

Resources and Information

UNMC K-12 COVID Playbook Job Search - Indeed Coronavirus coverage Global Center for Health Security COVID-19 resources Check on the status of your economic stimulus check Economic Impact Payment FAQ IRS 2Go App Food Bank For The Heartland Food Bank of Iowa Look for jobs in Nebraska Look for jobs in Iowa Nebraska unemployment information Iowa unemployment information Nebraska child care information Iowa child care information