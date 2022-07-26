Couple creates Countryside Cones to fill the frozen yogurt void in west Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — "There wasn't any ice cream near us."

Those words from Chase Woodward lay out the problem. So, he and his wife, Ali, set out to bring boardwalk-style, soft serve frozen yogurt to Omaha.

A New Jersey native, she grew up with the traditional treat.

"For me, it just brings me back to my childhood and being with my family," Ali Woodward reflected.

The former pediatric ICU nurse and Chase, an orthopedic surgeon in Omaha, didn't have any food industry experience between them. But, they had a desire to make memories with their three children and create a space for other families to do the same.

Countryside Cones opened this weekend across the street from Chase's alma mater, Westside High School.

The Woodwards said the keys are offering a simple menu, maintaining affordable pricing and being efficient so families can get in and out if needed.

To learn more about the first-of-its-kind shop in Omaha, visit their website.

