Crafting for a Cause: 'No matter what it is, Norfolk shows up'

NORFOLK, Neb. (KMTV) — As a fitness instructor, Tina Collison teaches 11 classes each week at the Norfolk Family YMCA.



Diagnosed with Crohn's disease, Collison needed various treatments and surgeries over the years. She then required a more encompassing surgery to deal with high cancer risks.

Having an ostomy bag initially challenged Collison's confidence; she worried about losing her identity as a fitness instructor.

Not only has she continued to teach, but she has launched Crafting for a Cause - gathering supporters to make impact-oriented crafts. Their first project was to sew ostomy bags for patients at Nebraska Medicine.

She can motive. Here - teaching a class upstairs at the Norfolk Family YMCA. We also joined downstairs.

"It makes me kind of emotional that our community shows up. No matter what it is, Norfolk shows up," Tina Collison said as her emotions stirred.

It's their first Crafting for a Cause. Collison didn't expect so many people out of the gate.

"A fourth of a yard and a little piece of scrap fabric makes two ostomy bag covers," she instructed the room.

This craft was inspired by Tina's own experienced. Diagnosed with Crohn's disease, things went from bad to worse when her colon stopped working. She's open about having a clear bag at first.

"And that was the reason why I started doing the ostomy bag covers, because when I left (the hospital) that day, I was humiliated," she explained.

What the group cuts, irons and sews will go to patients at Nebraska Medicine. Leftover fabric will stuff pillows for a Norfolk animal shelter.

"Tina has been an instructor for me for many years. She does so many classes here at the Y, and she gives all of her heart and soul to all of her classes and to everyone who goes to those classes, too," crafter Rebecca Hahne said of why she came.

"Just watching what she's gone through - just wanted to show some support to her and the cause that she's going after," crafter Cindy Busskohl added.

Because - what the covers provide - is confidence. It's something Collison appears to have in spades, but after her last surgery - needed because her case of Crohn's brought high cancer risks - she was challenged.

"Well, it was on Christmas Eve a year ago, that I was severely depressed - crying," she reflected.

But as she was in the hospital, her perspective began to change.

"I was walking down the hallway, and I overheard the patient in the room next to me say that he had three months to live."

The day Collison was discharged, she asked her dad to drive straight to the fabric store. It's with her mom, Patsy, she shares a passion for sewing.

For all the heart in this story, there's also humor.

"You can't record this one," Collison said to 3 News Now photographer Wade Lux.

But, she continued, "I made this bag, but I haven't worn it yet. And it says 'Finally GMST,'" as the room - hearing what those letters stand for - laughed.

From feeling like she'd lose her identity as a well-coordinated fitness instructor, Collison embraces an evolving identity now with Crafting for a Cause.

"I do feel it could be my legacy. It could eventually be a nonprofit organization that I can hand down to my children, and I'm very proud."

If you don't live in the Norfolk area, but you'd like to support or get involved with Crafting for a Cause, email Collison at wellness@norfolkymca.org . She envisions adding chapters throughout Nebraska.