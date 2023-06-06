Cuddle with lambs in Honey Creek, IA: 'How could you not love something like this?'

HONEY CREEK, Iowa (KMTV) — It's lambing season at Doe's and Diva's in Honey Creek, where they say, "Once you visit, it's hard to leave."

Janna Feldman is part of the reason why. She and her husband, Tom, own the dairy which is home to several sheep.

"These are dairy sheep. So that means they are a blend across of East Friesian from Germany, from Lacaune from France and Awassi," Janna explained.

Visitors are invited to come and cuddle, at no charge, with the sheep — a benefit to the farm.

"The more you handle them, the easier they are to handle as they get older," Janna said.

But the benefits we receive seem greater.

"I find when I am stressed ... my stress melts away because how could you not love something like this?" Janna shared.

As KMTV visited Doe's and Diva's, several families did, too.

The Larsons came from Omaha.

"It's so good to come out here. It's so beautiful. The rolling hills and just very relaxing. Just seeing the baby lambs and nature. You know, they get to see the cycle of life a little bit," Corrine Larson said.

The Feldmans didn't start raising sheep. Their journey began with one goat after a medical diagnosis.

"We adopted a little girl from Guatemala. When we brought her home, took us two years to figure out she had lactose issues," Janna reflected.

Then, 12 years ago, they got their first sheep. Today, they have more than two dozen — a number that's changing a lot this time of year.

Lamb cuddling is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. No reservations are required. The window does close at the end of June.

