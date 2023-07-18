Dancing Beyond Limits uplifts, promotes the power of movement

Nebraska nonprofit, Dancing Beyond Limits, began a decade ago. Central to the organization's mission is the knowledge that there's power in dance.

"It's movement and movement means different things to different people," co-founder Ashley Hedden explained. "It can be the movement of your eyes, it can be the movement of your body, the movement of your spirit, your soul."

DBL's next 8-week semester begins August 15. They also host summer camps, including in Omaha at MaxAbility.

"It's, like, a really loving place," Ariella Abuhl shared. During camp, she served as both a volunteer and big sister.

"For like, my sisters, it's really great for them because they don't get to do a whole lot like we get to do because they're not functioning like we are."

Ariella has studied ballet for years.

"For her, this brings a culmination of wanting to share dance with her sisters," Amanda Abuhl, mom, said. The family learned about the camp from their daughters' speech pathologist.

Today, DBL serves more than 65 dancers.

"The dancers are amazing, their hearts are huge, their parents are amazing advocates, our buddies? I can't say enough great things about our buddies. The program wouldn't be in existence without their help," Hedden underscored.

Affinity flows the other way, too, as Ariella explained.

"Life with the little girls is challenging. And so, being able to like, do something fun with them, is a really special thing for me and for them, and I'm really happy that we have this opportunity."

