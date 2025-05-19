Deb Zobel founded the Nebraska Nurse Honor Guard, serves as inspiration for next ServeNebraska volunteer class

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Maybe it's you.

Maybe you know someone for whom something is so important they consistently volunteer to support it.



For Deb Zobel, supporting nurses who devoted themselves to care for patients became a priority, and so, about seven years ago, she founded the Nebraska Nurse Honor Guard.

The organization has recognized about 750 nurses statewide since - those who've passed away and living.

Zobel received ServeNebraska's Senior Volunteer award in 2024. Nominations are being accepted now for 2025 in that category and nine others. The deadline to nominate a volunteer is June 1st.

"You know, I just had a calling from a very young age to take care of people and to care for people, and I just always wanted to be a nurse," Deb Zobel recalled.

She became a nurse about 50 years ago.

But it was for her work in founding the Nebraska Nurse Honor Guard that she earned ServeNebraska's 2024 Step Forward Senior Volunteer Award.

Zobel knew how nurses were lifting up and recognizing each other in other states like Kansas and Michigan.

"Just decided, you know what, we need this to come to Nebraska so we can honor Nebraska nurses," she said.

In the beginning, they'd go to visitations, funerals and graveside services.

"And then, we decided, what are we waiting for? Why are we waiting to honor them after they've passed away? Why would we not honor them while they're living?"

At a living tribute at Arboretum Village, 17 nurses like Wanda Kellogg are recognized for how they touched patients' lives.

The Nebraska Nurse Honor Guard is made up of hundreds of volunteers statewide.

"Volunteering, getting out of the house, doing things, makes you so much healthier. Connects you with the community. Helps you live a longer and better life," Cathleen Plager, executive director of ServeNebraska, explained.

She sees volunteerism as central to the state's identity.

"You go back to the days of the pioneers. And during those times, it was neighbor helping neighbor. It was neighbors helping raise barns. It's just part of the culture that we live in and I'm so glad we haven't let go of that piece of our culture," Plager said.

AmeriCorps, which tracks volunteering nationwide, ranks Nebraska third, according to Plager.

Not everyone will go as big as Zobel, whose advice is - whatever your passion - just start.

"It's sort of like jumping off a cliff - you just have to take the first step and say, 'You know what, you've got to have a little faith this is going to work.' And you have to appreciate that you are surrounded by people that are so willing to support your cause," she encouraged.

ServeNebraska's nomination window for 2025 is open now.

Visit this website for eligibility details and to learn about the 10 categories.

The deadline for nominations is June 1, 2025.

