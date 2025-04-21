Do Good Days 2025: Creating 'contagious volunteerism' in eastern Nebraska and southwest Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Last year, almost 2,000 metro-area volunteers took part in Do Good Days. At SHARE Omaha, they're looking to match that number, if not top it.



Hundreds of opportunities are available, but organizers have created a list of 50 to browse.

"Volunteer needs can be ages five to 10. Can be something you do with your kids or grandkids. If your highschoolers need (National Honor Society) hours, you can search by age - 11 to 18. But also, you can volunteer from home," Teresa Mardesen, executive director of SHARE Omaha, points out.

At No More Empty Pots, volunteers can be as young as 12 years old. "The greenhouse needs help with planting plants and harvesting the plants," Briana Ballew, operations director, said of a few of their needs.

Inside No More Empty Pots' distribution center, volunteers work alongside employees.

"You need some help with anything?," Linda asked. She's a regular volunteer, going on three years. This day, she's tasked with putting carrots in produce boxes.

When SHARE Omaha surveyed dozens of local nonprofits, it learned that 17% of volunteer needs in the metro go unserved each week.

Do Good Days is about those four days, April 23 to April 16, but the campaign also serves as a catalyst.

"Do Good Days is a great way to make an impact in new ways. We think of it as a way to jumpstart a new way of volunteerism," said SHARE Omaha Executive Director Teresa Mardesen.

Mardesen also points out that almost anyone can 'give good.'

In Linda's case?

"I started off volunteering at the one in Florence because this one wasn't done yet."

No More Empty Pots has grown in its 15 years.

"Sustainability, education and stewardship," Ballew said of their focus.

A mission made possible in large part because of the neighbors who give their time and treasure.