Experiencing long waitlists and growing need, Child Saving Institute expands to provide 'hope and healing'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Child Saving Institute was founded 130 years ago and has evolved throughout time to meet the changing needs of children and families. A decade ago, it began laying bricks for what will come next through the Campaign for Hope.

To understand why the $46 million capital campaign is needed, we met the Hanways.

Chelsea, 4-year-old Bristol's mom, explained how she first came across Child Saving Institute, or CSI.

"A Google search, honestly," she said. "When I was six months pregnant, I wanted parenting classes."

Chelsea took classes at CSI and later used the organization's therapy services. Bristol is enrolled in the early childhood education center.

"They really focus on education and getting your child ready to learn — teaching them how to learn," Chelsea said. "Since (Bristol) started here, she has just blossomed."

Bristol had been at conventional daycare, as the family waited for an opening at CSI. That wait averages 14 months. The waitlist extends beyond early childhood education. For example, more than 150 children and teens are waiting right now for mental health services, even though CSI has doubled the size of that program in the last six years.

President and CEO Jaymes Sime said the waitlist underscores the need.

"If you're in need of mental health services, waiting three to six months — might as well be three to six years," he said.

By early 2025, CSI will have more than doubled its square footage and renovated its existing space at 45th and Dodge in Omaha. The organization cites the "rapidly growing need for pediatric and adolescent therapy, an expanded emergency shelter, supportive early education services and additional access to high-quality early childhood education."

Through fundraising, about $28 million is in hand with $18 million needed to cross the finish line to provide 'hope and healing' to more families.

Learn more about the Campaign for Hope: childsaving.org/campaignforhope

Volunteers are also needed to serve meals at CSI's youth shelter and for their Substitute Santa program.

