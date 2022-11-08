Former Nebraska Med pediatric patient cleans toys for kids in same hospital thanks to Project SEARCH

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Sometimes, things come full circle by design.

For Victoria Lugo Cota, it just turned out that way — like it was meant to be.

This summer, through Project SEARCH, she started cleaning toys at Nebraska Medicine for pediatric patients who are admitted for extended stays.

"Play is really critical in a child's stay here at the hospital. It helps normalize the environment for them," Lisa Gulseth explained.

The hospital teacher was also Victoria's teacher off and on for years.

"I've known Victoria since she was about four or five," Lisa said. "I helped her with her schoolwork in elementary school, middle school and high school."

Victoria has a rare, chronic condition that can be life-threatening — and that gets to the heart of her motivation.

"Because I wanted to clean toys to not get (the kids) more sick," she told 3 News Now Anchor Mary Nelson.

Lisa explained what seems to be fate.

"(Victoria) came into the hospital several times a year for her chronic disease and played with a lot of the toys that are similar to the ones that she's now washing for other patients."

Project SEARCH is an international program that helps people with disabilities gain competitive employment.

"It's been really cool to hear (Victoria) express how much it means to her," said Pat Dunlap, who manages Project SEARCH in Omaha.

In talking with the people around her, it's clear how much Victoria means to them, too. They beam with pride because there was a time it was unclear if Victoria would ever get a job — never mind one so rewarding.

Once Victoria's internship ends next year, Project SEARCH will also help with job placement.

