Fortifying Louise Pound's legacy; first look at sculpture to be installed at UNL

ELKHORN, Neb. (KMTV) — Is she the most exceptional Nebraskan you've never heard of? Sculptor Dave Biehl believes so.



"She accomplished so many things, but hardly anybody - I'd bet 99% of the people in the state of Nebraska don't know about Louise Pound," Biehl said.

Pound was renowned intellectually and as a championship athlete. Lift Up Louise formed to ensure Pound's legacy endures.

"I thought, once her dorm is gone, I was just afraid that she'd be totally forgot about," Debra White, a member of the group expressed.

Biehl's sculpture of Pound, riding a bicycle with a tennis racket and stack of books, is nearing completion. It's on track to be installed next summer.

Continue reading for the broadcast transcript of this story.

Though, they should.

Sculptor Dave Biehl believes so, and author Debra White does, too.

"I just could not believe a super human woman like that ever existed. Especially during the Victorian period," White remarked.

In doing research for her book, The Spirit of Nebraska: A History of Husker Game Day Traditions, the Tunnel Walk, Mascots, Cheer and More, White discovered Louise Pound was mentally and physically a force.

White worked with the University of Nebraska - Lincoln to name the College of Business Administration Louise Pound Hall.

Then, turned to a sculpture.

The group Lift Up Louise raised the money needed.

The bicycle represents freedom for women at the turn of the century. Though Pound was a cyclist and a championship golfer, she was also the best tennis player in the state back then.

"Won a men's intercollegiate varsity letter in tennis and she's the only woman that has been inducted into the UNL Men's N-Club," White smiled.

Pound was academically brilliant. She was an author, folklorist and linguist, and she taught at UNL for five decades.

Biehl works in his studio in Elkhorn, where he has about 250 hours in the sculpture of Pound so far, with at least 50 left, he'd guess.

Biehl keeps a list of words nearby to help guide him. One of those words is 'brave.'

"In the 1890s, women were just supposed to, I think, sit in the corner and be quiet. And she wasn't," he started.

"I think, right now, there are 11 bronze sculptures on campus, but Louise will be the first woman. She more than deserves it. And it's too bad it's taken this long to get there, but we're finally here," Biehl added.

He said the sculpture should return to Nebraska from a Colorado foundry, and be ready to be installed in a celebration on campus in the summer of 2026.