Getting books into kids' hands: 'Is it changing lives? It's impacting lives for sure'

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (KMTV) — The nonprofit Reach Out and Read was founded in 1989. So, it isn't new; however, it is growing - including in Nebraska and Iowa.



Plattsmouth pediatrician Dr. Tina Scott-Mordhorst has been involved with the program herself since 2003. "Once we started doing it and getting invested in it, then you really want that for your community and your practice," she said.

The national nonprofit's CEO, Marty Martinez, is from Omaha. He explains, though Reach Out and Read impacts about 100,000 Nebraska and Iowa children combined today, their goal is about 360,000.

Are you a parent who'd like to learn more? A doctor who'd like to take part? Are you able to donate to help buy books? Click here.

Continue reading for the expanded story, as seen on-air.

Talk to her for even a minute. What's clear is that Dr. Tina Scott-Mordhorst of Children's Physicians in Plattsmouth is passionate about Reach Out and Read.

"We get some great books," she remarked, as she sorted through a cabinet full of titles.

Scott-Mordhorst's connection with the national nonprofit was formed more than 20 years ago.

Beyond her practice, she's helped grow the program from Council Bluffs to Kearney.

"When I see patients in this clinic where we have Reach Out and Read, that family is going to get a book for that child at every healthcare visit from six months to five years," Scott-Mordhorst explained.

That's 10 books per child, times 100,000 - the number of kids served today in Nebraska and Iowa. The goal is more than three-and-a-half times that amount.

"For me, personally, as someone who grew up in Omaha, I wanted to bring our resources, bring more books for families and children, train more doctors - and make sure that every child had access to Reach Out and Read regardless of where they lived or what zip code they grew up in," CEO Marty Martinez said via Zoom.

Adding - that starting at six months is essential because it gives parents a chance to capitalize on time.

"Seventy percent of a child's brain is developed by the age of three. So, well before they can read a book, well before they know the words, well before they know all those pieces, their brain is developing and moving pretty quickly," he explained.

So effective to be so low-tech.

After a few decades, Dr. Scott-Mordhorst said she's seen the difference a home library makes: in her young patients, in their parents.

"Is it changing lives? It's impacting lives for sure."

If you're a parent who'd like to learn more, or a doctor who'd like to take part, or you're interested in donating to help clinics stock books, visit this website.

