History and heritage: Hispanic Art Center connects Omaha to Mexican folk dancing traditions

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Each year, people across the United States observe National Hispanic Heritage Month from Sept. 15 to Oct.15 by celebrating and reflecting on the histories, cultures and contributions of Americans with ancestry from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central and South America.

In Omaha, celebration and reflection are supported year-round through folklorico — Mexican folk dancing.

"My passion for folklorico is huge," said Leah Moreno, who studied dance in Mexico for nine years and has taught in Omaha for more than two decades.

Moreno's dancers perform in theaters and at festivals and fairs.

Earlier this year, she opened the Hispanic Art Center of Omaha near 35th and Center Streets.

"We're teaching about the tradition of the dance that they're learning, and also the customs," she said.

In Mexico, every state has different dance styles. This year, Moreno's students are learning about dance in Jalisco, Sinaloa and Veracruz.

"Some of our dances are more indigenous, but some of our dances are more European. And we get to learn both sides of that," said Maria Sosa, a student and teacher at Hispanic Art Center of Omaha.

Lizeth Velasco, another student, moved to Omaha from outside Mexico City when she was young.

"(Folklorico) brought me a little bit closer to Mexico than I have ever felt before. It was just a different view, and it was incredible to bring my culture into the stage and be able to perform and show what my heritage is all about," Velasco said.

"Obviously, there's colors, there's steps to it, there's movement, but the biggest thing to learn from it is: be proud of your culture. Be proud of where you come from. Learn from it and enrich it."

Connect with the Hispanic Art Center of Omaha on Facebook here.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.