How a 3-month-old honorary deputy goat named Cow helps to "humanize the badge"

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office introduced neighbors to the newest recruit, Cow, in December. The Nigerian Dwarf goat immediately impacted members of the department, and is helping to "humanize the badge," according to Sheriff Aaron Hanson.



Cow was born on Deputy Kayleigh Pigsley's farm, who explained the goat's mom abandoned her at birth, so she needed to be bottle-fed.

"Kind of half-jokingly, I asked Sheriff Hanson if I could bring my baby goat to training the next day. And he said, 'Sure, why not?'"

Sheriff Hanson: "I knew that as soon as I realized how popular it was with the staff that we had to share Cow with the community."

A goat in a tactical vest, bouncing from one investigator's office to the next, never was 'the plan.'

Cow, an honorary deputy goat, just happened.

"Kind of half-jokingly, I asked Sheriff Hanson if I could bring my baby goat to training the next day. And he said, 'Sure, why not?'," Deputy Kayleigh Pigsley, who owns the farm where Cow was born, explained. Adding that Cow initially needed to be bottle-fed every few hours.

Though, on her initial visit to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Aaron Hanson observed something important.

"As I realized how popular it was with the staff that we had to share Cow with the community," he explained.

A Nigerian Dwarf goat, and small even relative to her breed, Cow will go to places like the courthouse, juvenile probation, substance abuse treatment programs and schools.

"It's probably daily when I'm out in the community, people ask about Cow. Where's Cow?! I was reading a book to 3rd grade kids yesterday at Bancroft Elementary, and everyone from the staff to the principal to the teachers to the kids want to know why I didn't bring cow," Sheriff Hanson said smiling.

While that sort of reaction may not be surprising, a few things are.

"The unintended outcome is that it's kind of given us an interesting identity that sets us apart from other agencies," Hanson said. Adding, "That's okay! I mean, that's a win. We want to humanize the badge. And, if Cow is a way to do that - great. Because, ultimately, having a positive connection with the people we serve is what we want."

He explained that word is spreading, and out-of-state criminal justice students now know the Douglas County Sheriff's Office as 'the city office with a patrol goat.'

Cow is also impacting crime prevention efforts. For example, posts with her reminding neighbors to lock car doors at 9 p.m. have more engagement than similar messages without her.

Online and in-person, Cow shines and her light also brightens the toughest days for her colleagues.

"We see things that people aren't meant to see. We experience a lot of death. A lot of trauma. And that gets heavy," Deputy Pigsley shared.

"(Cow) is just a little break that people don't know that they need."

If you represent a school or group, and would like to inquire about a visit with Cow, send a direct message to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office on social media.