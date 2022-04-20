Watch

The Rebound - Heartland

Actions

How would a 'stache look on you? Mustaches 4 Kids Omaha grow for a good cause

Absurdity meets philanthropy. Those aren't our words. It's how the people of Mustaches 4 Kids Omaha describe their mission. Entering its 14th year, hundreds of "growers" ask family, friends and colleagues to "sponsor" their mustaches.
Posted at 10:02 AM, Apr 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-20 11:02:48-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Absurdity meets philanthropy. Those aren't our words. It's how the people of Mustaches 4 Kids Omaha describe their mission. Entering its 14th year, hundreds of "growers" ask family, friends and colleagues to "sponsor" their mustaches.

"Every guy who's ever had a goatee or a beard, they always stop shaving it down at the mustache and look in the mirror and see what they'd look like. We all want to know. But very few people have the courage to go straight mustache-only," said Kris Covi, chapter president.

Last year, Mustaches 4 Kids raised more than $835,000 and split the money among several local children's charities including inCOMMON.

Director Christian Gray explained the impact in allowing his organization to expand into the historic Walnut Hill area. Their renovation of the former Olympia Cycle building was $1 million. Nearly $400,000 of that came from Mustaches 4 Kids.

"I'm not sure how we would have done this, quite honestly, without Mustaches," Gray said, standing in what, this summer, will be a community gathering space.

Earlier this month, Mustaches 4 Kids announced their 2022 charity partners as Child Saving Institute and Kids Can Community Center.

New "growers" are welcome. Registration is open now: Absurdity Meets Philanthropy Right Here: m4komaha.com.

The campaign kicks off with Cinco de Mustache on May 5, 2022.

Connect with inCOMMON here: inCOMMON Community Development – InCOMMON unites and strengthens vulnerable neighborhoods by listening, building relationships and empowering residents: incommoncd.org

To learn more about this year's partners, visit Child Saving Institute | Home and Kids Can Community Center | Early Childhood, Childcare, Out Of School Programs | Omaha .

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Send story ideas here
Please fill in all required fields below

Resources and Information

UNMC K-12 COVID Playbook Job Search - Indeed Coronavirus coverage Global Center for Health Security COVID-19 resources Check on the status of your economic stimulus check Economic Impact Payment FAQ IRS 2Go App Food Bank For The Heartland Food Bank of Iowa Look for jobs in Nebraska Look for jobs in Iowa Nebraska unemployment information Iowa unemployment information Nebraska child care information Iowa child care information