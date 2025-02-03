If You Give A Child A Book: Learning to read as a child, learning to read as an adult

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If You Give A Child A Book... then what?

This year, we're able to take you inside King Elementary School, where each of the more than 300 students get five books to take home and keep. We're also able to bring the perspective of Oliver James, who describes himself as functionally illiterate. In his 30s, he's an adult learner who has shared his journey with millions of followers online.

Continue reading for the transcript from the first piece in this two-part special.

Standing in the library at King Elementary School, Principal Stephanie Black commands her students' attention.

"London's table, Paisley's... I'm gonna take this whole strip right here. Okay? Come on over," she said, guiding the kids toward the Scholastic cases.

After the students choose their books, it's time to check out. 'It's like going to the store,' one King Cub observed.

"Only at this store, you don't have to give us any money. We check you out, but you don't have to give us a dime," 3 News Now's Mary Nelson explained to the boy.

Each of the more than 300 students at King in North Omaha get to pick out five books this year. The KMTV book fair started eight years ago with the inception of If You Give A Child A Book. Viewer and employee donations cover the cost of the books.

At its core, the campaign isn't about required reads, but kids choosing what to read based on their interests - animals, princesses, superheroes, science and more, and then being able to take those books home to keep.

"It's fun and you can learn new words and when you're in third grade, you've got to tell the teacher 'what's this word?' - you already know it," Hassel explained. She's currently in second grade.

Principal Black has spent decades in education in Omaha, including the last 13 years at King.

"To read and want to read and love to read, that is our mission."

Because, she says, being able to read is the backbone of everything else.

Continue reading for the transcript from the second piece in this two-part special.

"Disguise. Oh, guys... oh, disguise. Oh, okay. Under the guise... I was thinking - guys, no, I get it, like guise. Under the guise..."

Now in his 30s, Oliver James is learning to read. A few years ago, when he began this journey, he read at a second grade level. Gradually learning and growing, last year, he read more than 100 books. He recognizes the vulnerability in sharing his own story.

"The world told you that wasn't the way you should be - the way you should grow up. People told me, 'You should know how to read as a human, and if you don't, you're stupid. You're dumb. You're this, you're that.' So, all that dialogue became a part of me. So I was really scared of people realizing I was stupid, but then I come to the conclusion that reading has nothing to with your intelligence, but I had to read to find that out," he explained.

Oliver and 3 News Now's Mary Nelson met over Zoom at a Scripps Howard Fund launch event for If You Give A Child A Book.

As a child, he says he was put in special education, then abused and as a result, he fell behind. Illiterate, Oliver still managed to graduate from high school. Ultimately, with life - like driving, he said, he'd have to 'get things wrong to get them right.'

"Now - this is the truth. I can read now. Do you know how wild it is to not miss 32 exits when I'm driving around? I can actually show up on time now. I'm not missing so many exits because I can read them. And it trips me out!"

What you might not expect upfront is how his literacy journey is shaping him as a father, compared to what Oliver experienced himself growing up: It's generational change in real time.

"That part. That part is the part that I understand. I don't give a damn. As long as I'm breathing, my son will never miss moments with me. I don't care what I'm going through. I will make sure I'm there," he vowed.

The epiphany Oliver has shared on social media is one which King Elementary School Principal Stephanie Black has witnessed in her students.

"When that flashlight comes on and they actually see that they know how to read? That's the magic," she said smiling.

If You Give A Child A Book is based on the idea that having books at home does something which access to public or school libraries cannot.

Nelson asked Hassel, who's in second grade, how often she reads at home.

"Almost every day," she replied.

Hassel wants to be a teacher. Oliver is now a motivational speaker. Together, they help answer the question of what happens If You Give A Child A Book.

The fair is the culmination of the campaign, and though KMTV may ask for support in August or September, donations are accepted much of the year. All of the money given through this site stays in the Omaha area, and is used to serve kids locally.

