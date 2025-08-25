Impact of downtown Omaha community cafe: 'Giving hope, feeding souls and living my best life'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — For some, it's a place to grab breakfast or lunch. For others, it's a life-changer.



Table Grace Cafe opened in 2011 as Omaha's first community cafe, founded by Simone and Matt Weber.

Most menu items are covered by donations or guests can volunteer at the cafe.

"We can all be different. We can all bring our eclectic differences together because we're hungry. We're all hungry at least three to five times a day. And so, we center around the meal as the core of what we share, and we create community and a commonality around that meal," Simone Weber said of the experience they foster.

Pizza, a salad and desert.

"When you support this mission and get good food, that's not a bad thing," Kelly, a customer and mission partner, explained.

The mission from the beginning has been 'nourishing hungry bodies and souls.'

When Simone Weber and her husband, Matt (a chef) opened it, this was Omaha's first community cafe.

"Whether people are coming here that have no money in their pocket, or people are coming here that work around the corner, I feel like we all experience a void," she explained.

Weber has seen that void filled time and again at the cafe's tables.

"Face of the place!," she exclaimed.

Blunt came into the fold at Table Grace Cafe last fall.

"I was brought here by God."

"I was very dark. I was in a dark space. And I'm a recovering addict and I love my life," she continued.

"Were you certain you'd ever be able to say those words: I love my life?," 3 News Now's Mary Nelson inquired.

"I didn't even like looking in the mirror. And I love it now. I love who I am and I love who I'm becoming," Blunt smiled.

The clarity with which she speaks of its impact? Nathan Rabinowitz does, too.

"I was like: You know what? This is a nice little concept. I think I'm gonna come back," he said of his first impression.

The cafe had only a few months back then - now 14 years ago.

"At one time, I was a selfish person and I was always putting myself before others," Rabinowitz reflected.

"But now, it's like I can come in here. I can share a laugh with the people that come in. I can feed and I can give back to the community."

Hospitality is a key ingredient. After mission trips abroad, the Webers felt that was missing at home.

And, creating the meal itself is a job training program designed to help people who've had trouble maintaining employment or who dropped out of the workforce and are now looking for a stepping stone.

Sustaining each piece requires support and Table Grace Cafe receives it from more than 100 partners like churches, businesses and other other nonprofits.

At the cafe, there's a belief and a practice that 'grace is a gift.'

"The little light out of the darkness is all it takes," Blunt affirmed.

What they serve at Table Grace Cafe changes based on the food donations that come in. For the menu and hours, and to learn more about donating food, money or time, visit this website.

To learn more about their job training program and other ways to support the mission, visit this website.

UPCOMING EVENT:

Simone G. Weber In Concert

Stories Coffee

11432 Davenport Street

September 13, 2025

7p-9p/C

Supports Table Grace Ministries