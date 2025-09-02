Inspired by real stories, musical makes way for documentary (and perhaps, a second musical)

Table Grace Cafe is no longer the new kid on the block, but their message is finding new audiences on stages and soon - screens.



Simone Weber had the idea for a musical about 10 years ago. "I thought, 'Wouldn't it be fun to create characters - even though they're fictional characters - based on these real life stories, but create characters around these stories of transformation.'"

The musical debuted in Omaha last year. A documentary about the making of the musical is currently in production.

Weber sees opportunities for both the musical and documentary to play in other cities - especially others with community cafes like Table Grace.

This is Omaha's first community cafe today. Fourteen years ago, they'd just opened.

"Well, a brand new partner in Table Grace Cafe. And, Matt, this is just such a strong thing and I hope Omaha wraps its arms around you completely," Mary Nelson, then co-host of The Morning Blend, remarked.

As time can show, that is what happened.

Nina says God lead her to the cafe, where she now works.

"Giving hope, feeding souls and living my best life," she said in describing her sense of purpose.

"There's a lot of silos in our community. And there's ways for people to live out west, drive downtown, not ever face the fact there's homelessness in our community," Table Grace Ministries co-founder, Simone Weber, explained of their objective.

Her husband, a chef, is in charge of the menu. Music is Simone's specialty, and a decade ago, she got an idea she just couldn't shake.

Stories like Nathan's.

"Because I felt like one of the main characters was me at one time," he explained - having seen the show three times.

Table Grace: The Musical debuted last year at venues including Scottish Rite and Benson Theatre.

Simone Weber worked with a team to create what she describes as an immersive, two-hour production.

The process also led to a documentary, which is currently in production. We Are Love will show locally and potentially at film festivals nationwide.

A second musical is also in the works. Not just for Omaha, Weber is eyeing Nashville, New York and other cities with community cafes.

"The music and the mission focus of our hunger outreach is what keeps us passionate about what we do," she said.

In a word, it's nourishment.

Each piece of the message expansion supports a 10-day job training program designed with a focus on basic readiness. This link also has additional information about the organization's other facets.