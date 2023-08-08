'It's pretty special': Omahans embark on Mt. Everest challenge so no one faces cancer alone

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A team of six Nebraskans is on its way to Utah to climb the equivalent of Mt. Everest in the 29029 challenge.

They aren't doing it for themselves. Their fundraising supports WeIs Strong, a foundation that came about after Ron Weis received life-changing news.

"During the beginning of COVID, I was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma," he shared.

His father had survived cancer a few years prior. The family knew how to rally.

"Family and friends were donating. My sister and a couple friends were selling t-shirts and things," Weis remembered.

"We took that money, turned it into a 501(c) (3) and it really kind of exploded from there thanks to Kate and what she's doing," he continued.

WeIs Strong provides emotional and financial support to neighbors battling cancer, including Kate Weis-Andersen's longtime friend, Meredith Carlson. She was diagnosed with breast cancer two years ago.

"I feel like I was kind of the person that, I didn't really want to show my feelings. I just wanted to get through it and was strong going through it. There's only certain people I let in on that, and Kate was one of them," Meredith reflected.

These personal touchpoints allowed Weis-Andersen and WeIs Strong to do something that other nonprofits couldn't: they had the ability to be agile and meet the needs of each person with whom the organization made contact.

"We had that little 'come to Jesus' with ourselves and said, 'How are we going to make the world different?'," Weis-Andersen explained.

She said they decided to commit further to help as many people as possible, which would require more money. It led them to physical fundraisers including this current climbing challenge.

The teammates have trained up to 20 hours since March to prepare to climb Snow Basin #1. A coach guided them through nutrition, hydration, breathing and mental focus. They didn't need help staying motivated. Their purpose is defined.

"Whether that be helping with house cleaning so they don't feel overburdened or whether that be airplane tickets for them to get to their treatment or to bring a son or daughter in that may be away at college. We had one gal, unfortunately, 19 years old, just the last couple of months, was told she didn't have much time. And she asked us if we could help her with balloons and streamers. She wanted to have an 'end of life celebration' before she passed. So, it's pretty special," Weis-Andersen shared.

To donate or to nominate yourself or someone else, click here.

Two local fundraisers are planned. Saturday, August 12, Don & Millie's at 144th and Harrison will donate 20% of sales to WeIs Strong from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. when customers mention the foundation. Then, Tuesday, August 15, Runza at 120th and Giles will donate 10% of sales to support the cause between 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

WeIs Strong has pledged half of what it's raising right now to the American Cancer Society's Hope Lodge.

