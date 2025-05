OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — To appreciate the story we're about to share, you really should have some background.

In 2017, KMTV last collected donations for Emmy Christiansen. She used that yarn to make hundreds of hats - which she gave away.

So, when we heard she was running low, we paid Emmy another visit. And again asked for your help.

Watch the story to see the delivery and Emmy's reaction to receiving 1,051 skeins and balls of yarn.