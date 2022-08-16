Watch Now

The Rebound - Heartland

Laughter is the best medicine: 91-year-old Nebraska woman's jokes build social media following

Peggy Wheeler turns 93 next month. The great grandmother and lifelong Nebraskan has always embraced humor.
Posted at 7:52 PM, Aug 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-15 20:52:52-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — "I'm older'n dirt."

When the staff at Westgate Assisted Living, where Wheeler resides, started sharing her jokes on social media, she began to reach a new audience.

"He says ... I wish I was a little fish, I wish I was a bass. I'd climb up on the rocks and trees and slide down on my hands and knees," she said with a wry grin.

In another video, Wheeler joked, "Mary had a little lamb, the lamb had halitosis. Everywhere that Mary went, the people held their noses."

Wheeler's appreciation for what's funny has been shaped as much by loss as joy. Her mom passed away when she was eight years old.

"My only memories of her were sitting on her bed and her trying to read the funnies to us," she recalled.

In that, she understands the potential and power of laughter and shares as freely as she does.

"I just try to make everybody feel as happy as I am," Wheeler said.

