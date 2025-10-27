Learn for free with the Mid-America Woodcarvers Association: 'Anybody can do it'

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — Ever think you could carve wood - and craft the likes of Santa Claus, a tree house or rose?



Hundreds of people belong to the Mid-America Woodcarvers Association. Members teach classes the 1st and 3rd Saturday of each month at Augustana Lutheran Church.

For Positively the Heartland, we joined their weekly session in Bellevue and observed woodworking is almost incidental relative to the camaraderie.

Each member gets something different out of woodcarving. "It's my therapy. Really, that's what it is. It's relaxing. I can go downstairs and carve and I lose time," Dave Keele explained.

In the room to the right inside the Bellevue Senior Community Center, there's a stillness. For one moment, anyway.

Laughter and razzing are more representative - as Dan can attest.

"You know what Gabby Hayes is up there? Who's that look like?," Bob quizzed, pointing to Dan.

Bob is a veteran and retired government contractor. He's only been carving regularly for three years.

"When I first started, I said, 'There is no way I can do this.' And you start off small and work on up and you end up doing things like that," he encouraged.

Beyond carving, Bob has a knack for painting, which he teaches other Mid-America Woodcarvers.

Norm's niche is cottonwood bark. Dave - delicate wood roses.

Mike wrote the letter to KMTV which precipitated the visit. He views woodcarving as a matter of legacy.

"What are you gonna do when you leave? Ever think of that?," he asked Mary Nelson.

"I think everybody should leave something behind to show they were here," he finished.

Mike signs his pieces for that reason. And he loves to teach. They all do.

Bob says, "Anybody can do it. Anybody."

Adding that only a few things are required.

"Tools, a willingness to learn, and deal with some of these guys," he laughed.

The Association is more than 50 years old.

They leave politics at the door. Anything else - like arm wrestling, garage sales and high school bands - is fair game.

The Mid-America Woodcarvers Assocation meets twice a month on the first and third Saturday at Augustana Lutheran Church (3647 Lafayette Avenue, Omaha) from 9:00 a.m. to Noon. Workshops are guided by members and are free to attend.