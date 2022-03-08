'Love under the arches': Of more than 20 Omaha-area McDonald's, only one is owned by a woman

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — With more than 18,000 McDonald's in North America, and 20-plus in the Omaha area, just one is owned and operated locally by a woman.

Her name is Karin Darmody. Second generation, Karin started working for her father at McDonald's when she was just six years old.

Now a parent herself, Karin gave birth to her third child last summer four days before she opened her restaurant in Elkhorn.

"The day we got out of the hospital, we stopped here. Brought her in. It was fun," Karin reflected.

Her husband, Dustin, understood why that was important to Karin. The two met at Hamburger University in Chicago 11 years ago.

"We had ketchup in our blood, and it was love under the arches," she said with a smile.

In addition to her husband's support, Karin credits her team for her accomplishments. And, having benefitted from being mentored by women in business, Karin wants to support others with events like Women In Business Wednesday. The event features female-owned businesses in Elkhorn and encourages customers to cross-connect.

Though she's a 'first,' Karin hopes she won't be the 'only' forever.

"Anything's possible. If you put your mind to it and you're willing to work hard and give it 110%, anything is possible."

