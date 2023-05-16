Meet the Omaha man behind The Lunchbox: Packed with Pop Culture, on display at The Durham Museum

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — As a student at Creighton University, Mark Kelehan got his start collecting lunchboxes 30 years ago with an iconic arcade character.

"I went to a flea market on Radial Highway and I walked in there and saw a Pac-Man lunchbox — so I bought it, and that got me on this journey to figure out what other lunch boxes were out there," Kelehan reflected.

As he learned more about the market, he decided he didn't just want a voluminous collection, but sought out one-of-a-kinds and complementary pieces of history.

"A lot of what makes Mark's collection unique is the artwork that is displayed here," Jessica Brummer, director of communications at The Durham Museum, explained.

She said it's unique to have a collection from an Omaha resident on display. The exhibit is called The Lunchbox: Packed with Pop Culture.

As Kelehan walked 3 News Now Anchor Mary Nelson through it, he pointed out the first licensed lunchbox for children: Mickey Mouse, and described how two companies — Aladdin and Thermos — shared the majority of what was produced during The Golden Era.

The most expensive lunchbox on display: the first Superman design made in 1954. It was made by a smaller company called Universal.

"I haven't put this on the market, but ones in similar condition have gone for anywhere from $15,000 to $20,000," Kelehan shared.

A father of four, he reached out to The Durham a few years ago.

"We thought it fit our mission really well because a lot of these lunchboxes tell pop culture history over time," Brummer said. "It's fun to come down here and watch people stare at the wall and talk about, 'My sibling had that one' or 'I wanted that one' or 'I remember that one.' So, I think there's a lot of nostalgia here and it's bringing up a lot of fun memories for people."

For Kelehan, it's a bit different. He grew up in Germany as his father served in the United States Army. Kelehan said pop culture wasn't a big part of his childhood. But he's discovered so much more in building his collection and sharing the exhibit with museum visitors.

"This is just the tip of the iceberg of all the stories I'd like to tell, but this is a really good start."

The Lunchbox: Packed with Pop Culture will continue its run at The Durham Museum through September 3, 2023. Afterward, Kelehan would like to take the exhibit to other museums nationwide.

