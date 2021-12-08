Merrymakers spread joy through music

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Merrymakers, based in Omaha, is the largest non-profit senior living music program in the country.

Professional entertainers like Kim Eames travel throughout Nebraska and Iowa.

"We go all the way to North Platte, all the way to Des Moines, and sprinkled everywhere in between," Eames said.

She has been with the organization for 17 years. When Eames joined Merrymakers, they performed at 47 centers each month. Today, they visit 177 facilities each month - bringing live music to more than 50,000 people annually.

For Eames, there's a sense of purpose.

"My aunt had a stroke years ago and couldn't speak anymore," she shared. Adding, "Before I was a Merrymaker, I brought her to a Merrymaker show, and she sang every word."

According to a 2018 study from Goldsmiths, University of London, researchers found that mental stimulation increased by 75 percent after watching live music for just 20 minutes.

"To be a part of that... it's inspiring. It's inspiring because that's what you're shooting for," Eames said.

Donations allow Merrymakers to maintain and expand their programs. To connect with the organization, visit Merrymakers - Music & Memories.

