Michigan vs. Nebraska is about more than football: 'To be that person for someone is so cool and so powerful'

Severe aplastic anemia is very serious. For Julia, now 10 years old, the life-threatening condition meant consistent hospitalization. What she really needed was a bone marrow transplant. Because her older sisters were not a match, the Morrison family turned to an international donor registry.



One person in America matched: The Michigan woman received a call asking if she would donate to help a Nebraska girl. She didn't hesitate.

A year had to pass before they were allowed to know each other's names. Today, the Brockbergs and Morrisons are dear friends.

Julia's dad, Tyler, pitched the University about using the Michigan vs. Nebraska game to boost awareness. He said President Jeffrey Gold, MD, Nebraska's Director of Athletics Troy Dannen and Head Coach Matt Rhule were all part of the plan to make it happen.

During the game, which airs on KMTV, fans will be encouraged to use this website to learn more about joining the registry themselves. "You could be that person for someone and they're out there waiting for you," Brockberg said.

Julia is a go-getter.

"I love dancing and I like golfing," she smiled.

The gift is that this 10-year-old can now just be a kid.

"At first, they told us we had to do this immunosuppressive therapy. Which was a lot of medication. Do you remember that? Do you remember that oily medication?," Jen Morrison, Julia's mom, said as the two completed each other's sentence.

In 2021, Julia was diagnosed with severe aplastic anemia. Her bone marrow had stopped producing the cells needed to live.

She received a courage bead representing each moment in the hospital between Children's Nebraska and Nebraska Medical Center - where doctors determined Julia needed a bone marrow transplant. There was only one match in America.

"All we knew? Young 30s, female, we had no idea where she was from. And with a domestic donation, you have to wait one year after transplant before you can get the information," Tyler Morrison, Julia's dad, explained.

But when they did? Erica Brockberg from Michigan.

"Is it a stretch to say she saved Julia's life?," 3 News Now's Mary Nelson asked the family.

"Not at all. That's the only chance we had at keeping her alive," Jen replied.

On both ends, they couldn't wait to meet.

Erica and her family traveled to Lincoln from Michigan.

"I just got out of the car and Julia ran into my arms and gave me a big hug. It was really special and still is," Erica recalled of that initial moment.

From her practice, Doctor Brockberg explained she was in medical school when she learned about becoming a donor.

"To be that person for someone is so cool and so powerful. So that's the message we're trying to spread: You could be that person for someone and they're out there waiting for you."

They'll take their message to the field.

Erica and Julia and their families and the Nebraska Medicine care team - all together at halftime on Saturday.

"You're a Nebraska fan with Michigan blood?," Jen affirmed with her daughter.

In the deed, the glory.

Erica said she was surprised at how easy it was to give.

The National Marrow Donor Program, formerly Be the Match, estimates it takes 10 minutes to register.

CLICK HERE if you're interested in learning more. The link was created in support of the awareness campaign around the game.

September 15 is World Beads of Courage Day.

September 20 is World Marrow Donor Day (coincidentally, the day of the game).

Watch Michigan vs. Nebraska on KMTV. Kickoff is set for 2:30pm/C. The pregame show begins at 2:00pm/C.

