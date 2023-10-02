Mister K's Clubhouse aims to be a place of 'love, learning and imagination' for kids

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Mister K's Clubhouse is a one-of-a-kind. The show is Omaha's only live-action, educational preschool series.

Kerron Stark, who stars as Mister K, created the show with kids one to seven years old in mind.

"A lot of shows, there is just no education at all, it's all just entertainment," he explained. "We prioritize the educational messages we teach through the entertainment, through the songs, through the puppets, the dances, the stories."

The cast also features local kids including 12-year-old Lindsey.

"You get to meet a lot of new people," she said of her experience. Lindsey has been a cast member for two years.

"The whole shebang is fun," she added.

Mister K's Clubhouse debuted in 2021 - though the idea came to Kerron three years prior.

"One thing I like about our show is it's completely self-made. There was no funding or no 'yes' from anyone. I just had to do it," he recalled.

Early episodes were recorded in Kerron's basement. Today, Mister K's Clubhouse is filmed at KPAO in Omaha. Each episode has a theme around subjects like feelings and friendship.

Lindsey's favorite was about making pies...

"Pretended to make pies! We had actual materials but we didn't actually make the pies. They were fake pies," she clarified.

Each episode is produced with kids in challenged communities in mind, which Kerron says he relates to having grown up in North Omaha.

"A lot of these kids - their parents can't afford those early Head Start Programs," he acknowledged. "We try to do the important work from the very beginning, and then, hopefully, we give them the tools they need to succeed later."

Season 3 of Mister K's Clubhouse debuts on October 13, 2023.

Watch on: DBTV, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Omaha Public Access (Cox 22) and YouTube.

Connect online here.

