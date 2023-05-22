MMA fighter Houston Alexander takes the Culture Shock School Tour to Omaha kids

OMAHA, Neb — In 2003, Omaha native and MMA fighter, Houston Alexander, created the Culture Shock School Tour. It started as a tool to teach kids about hip hop, but it's turned into something more.

His foundation has visited hundreds of schools locally and 3 News Now Anchor Mary Nelson witnessed the work Alexander is doing at Pawnee Elementary. There were important lessons being learned including the value of being willing to just try something new.

"Aw, it was really cool. And my teacher did the gritty, too," said Pawnee third-grader, Mike.

"I saw that, too. It was really fun and I enjoyed it a lot because I saw the librarian do a cartwheel," said fifth-grader, Kiara.

Other lessons are learned as well.

"Once kids realize that really, hip hop is writing, and then you just get to say it the way you want to," said school counselor, Kristy Rathbun. "It was a lot of fun. Kids enjoyed it."

Houston and his foundation are looking to take the program to more schools across Nebraska and the Midwest.

Learn more: houstonalexander.org

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.