Nevermind the 'Great Resignation,' a Council Bluffs woman has no thoughts of leaving her work family

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Call it the Great Resignation. Or the Great Reshuffle. Or the Big Quit. In the last few years, Americans have left their jobs in droves — seeking something more.

Molly Mitchell found that something almost 30 years ago. That's how long she's worked at the Hy-Vee on Madison Avenue in Council Bluffs.

"They're my family and I love working here," she beamed.

Molly is a greeter and usually, she's the first and last employee customers see.

"You know, Molly sets the tone for the entire store," explained Rolland Frazier, who has worked with Molly for 11 years.

"She greets everyone and doesn't let anyone come in the store, or leave the store, without being greeted," he said.

Molly used to work in the store's kitchen. So, what changed?

"There were so many customers that were coming in and asking for Molly. So that's why we put her out into our entryway because it's a request for her."

"They want to see Molly every time they come," Frazier continued.

In 2019, Molly received the Spirit of Hy-Vee award for her positivity. About 20 of the company's more than 80,000 employees are selected each year. It's important to understand, though, that Molly doesn't do what she does for recognition.

"I'm so lucky to have this job," she said. "People with disabilities don't get the opportunity sometimes."

Still — we couldn't help but wonder if Molly has considered retirement. She seemed taken aback by the notion.

"I love this job and people like me here. So, why should I think about it?"

Music to her customers' and colleagues' ears.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.