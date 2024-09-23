New name, familiar mission: Why Breakthrough T1D's work matters to local families

ASHLAND, Neb. (KMTV) — The organization formerly known as JDRF unveiled its new name this summer: Breakthrough T1D.



According to local market director Chris Dunn, it was an important step because, "We haven't called type 1 diabetes 'juvenille diabetes' in many, many years. And it really is a misnomer because 50% of new diagnoses are adults and even kiddos who are diagnosed with type 1 diabetes grow up to be adults with type 1."

Though the organization's name has changed, its mission continues to be that of "accelerating scientific discovery, therapeutic development, and access to treatments and therapies for the T1D community."

Events like the upcoming Omaha-Council Bluffs Breakthrough T1D Walk support that mission. Click here to learn more about and register for our local walk.

Continue reading for the expanded version of this story.

JDRF. The 'R,' or research part of that fit, but those first two letters no longer did.

"We haven't called type 1 diabetes 'juvenille diabetes' in many, many years. And it really is a misnomer because 50% of new diagnoses are adults and even kiddos who are diagnosed with type 1 diabetes grow up to be adults with type 1," Chris Dunn, Breakthrough T1D market director explained.

People like Chris Dunn's children, Nolan and Patsy, and others like Jared Wills.

"(I was) 11 years old when I was diagnosed, so I've had type 1 diabetes for 31 years now, Will shared.

A Breakthrough T1D outreach ambassador, Wills is also a father whose daughter has type one diabetes.

He talked with Mary Nelson about advances made in between his diagnosis and his daughter's.

"It's lifechanging. It truly is. I was on insulin pumps through college back in the early 2000s. Technology was awesome, but it just doesn't even compare to today," he said.

Developments go beyond devices. Take Tzield - the first-ever disease modifying drug proven to delay the onset, which is key in the eventual path to prevention.

"On the cures front, what I'm most excited about - the Holy Grail for me as a mom is cell replacement therapy," Dunn beamed.

A transplant, the insulin-producing beta cells are from a cadaver. Breakthrough T1D funded research which led to a renewable cell source, and those trials are happening today.

"This research is amazing, but it is very, very expensive. So, we have to keep our foot on the gas," Dunn advised.

Adding sneakers to their feet is one way how. Events like the Breakthrough T1D Walk help raise money for research and advocacy.

Just as special is 4,000 determined people blanketing Mahoney State Park.

"To me, it's so important that everybody comes together. Newly diagnosed families can come out and see that there is a huge community and there's tons of resources," Wills added.

KMTV has long supported the Omaha-Council Bluffs Breakthrough T1D Walk.

It starts Saturday, September 29, at 11:30am. Register and learn more here.