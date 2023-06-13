Omaha barista Isaiah Sheese, a national champion, to compete internationally

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — "Omaha. Somewhere in the middle of America, right? It's not known for coffee. It's known for Warren Buffett or Union Pacific or the College World Series. So, yeah, I think it probably came out of nowhere for a lot of people."

Isaiah Sheese knows what some people see. He's not a newcomer to barista competitions, though. Before this year, he qualified for several; finishing as high as fifth place. Then, earlier this spring, after adjusting his strategy, Isaiah earned scores described as "astounding" and claimed first place and the title of U.S. Barista Champion.

As the owner of Archetype Coffee, he seems born to do this. But the reality is, Sheese stumbled into it.

"I went to school to be a youth pastor, but that didn't really help me in this except for being nice to people," he divulged.

About 19 years ago, Isaiah went to work for a friend as a part-time barista. He never looked back.

At the World Coffee Championships, he'll serve three courses to four judges: espresso, milk and a signature drink, which Sheese previewed.

"It's like the best coffee negroni you could ever have with the crazy peach aromatic. So this (glass) will have smoke in it. And basically, what the judges will do is take off the lid, smell the aroma and then take three drinks."

What he makes is indeed a drink. Sheese also sees coffee as an art and science where every detail matters. His dynamic approach is resonating around the world, as Archetype is served across Europe, Japan and China.

The World Coffee Championships begin June 21, 2023 in Athens, Greece, featuring 140 competitors.

For more information, and to stream the event, visitathens.wcc.coffee.

