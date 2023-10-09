Omaha man learned CPR 25 years ago, saved wife's life after sudden artery tear

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Shawn Dunsmore learned cardiopulmonary resuscitation, or CPR, 25 years ago as a YMCA camp counselor. That's also when and where he met his wife, Sarah. The skill would save her life last October.

Together, they took us back to the day when life changed abruptly — as Sarah experienced a sudden tear in an artery, and Shawn gave her a fighting chance as he performed CPR for seven minutes.

According to the American Heart Association, 70% of cardiac arrests happen at home.

To find a CPR course, visit heart.org/cpr .