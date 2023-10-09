Watch Now

The Rebound - Heartland

Omaha man learned CPR 25 years ago, saved wife's life after sudden artery tear

With no risk factors, Sarah Dunsmore experienced SCAD, or spontaneous coronary artery dissection
According to the American Heart Association, it's best to take turns every two minutes while performing hands-only CPR, since it's so physically demanding.
Posted at 6:35 PM, Oct 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-09 19:35:25-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Shawn Dunsmore learned cardiopulmonary resuscitation, or CPR, 25 years ago as a YMCA camp counselor. That's also when and where he met his wife, Sarah. The skill would save her life last October.

Together, they took us back to the day when life changed abruptly — as Sarah experienced a sudden tear in an artery, and Shawn gave her a fighting chance as he performed CPR for seven minutes.

According to the American Heart Association, 70% of cardiac arrests happen at home.

To find a CPR course, visit heart.org/cpr .

