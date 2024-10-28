Omaha pediatrician releases first novel in supernatural murder mystery series

Killer Insight is the first in the Kaitlyn Kruse series - and Karoline Anderson's first novel of any kind.



The Omaha pediatrician is an avid reader, and long wanted to write, then, a year-and-a-half ago, she started working on a mystery series.

Anderson's lead character is a police detective with supernatural abilities. Experiences from past lives come to her when she sleeps.

Anderson says, "Murder is definitely what this book is about, but I want to make sure people understand that even though we're looking at the dark side of human nature, that it's really more about hope. It's about human connection, how we're treating each other better over time."

A sweet and inquisitive kid, Sienna feels great. Doctor Karoline Anderson makes sure that continues.

"I love my first job, which is pediatrics. It's so fun," she beamed.

Anderson is finding that, so, too, is her second. Though, launching it was a bit of a plunge.

"It's a little scary to just have an idea and put it on paper and try to get it out there and get someone else to read it," she divulged.

Anderson's debut novel, Killer Insight, dropped in September. The first editorial review described the book as a "rousing whodunnit mystery."

It took about a year-and-a-half for Anderson to finish the book and get it to market. Her lead character, Karolyn Kruse, has a skill most detectives do not: She dreams about past lives.

"And sometimes, it's hard for her to sort of tease out what that means because she doesn't have the knowledge that her past lives did, so that's kind of the puzzle for her to put together," Anderson explained.

But, those clues help in the hunt for a serial killer.

The story is set in the Pacific Northwest - with Omaha-area flavor.

"I think it's fun for people that are from here because there are a few things in the book that are about this area. So it might have names from here or a character from here," she remarked.

In the 'Mystery, Thriller & Suspense' section, Anderson wants readers to understand something else.

She says she'll continue to practice even if - or when, perhaps - she's a bestseller.

Killer Insight is available online through Amazon, Target, and other retailers. Anderson tells 3 News Now that she has already completed the next book in the Kaitlyn Kruse series, and expects it will be released next year. And, although nothing it official, she has received interest from Hollywood.

