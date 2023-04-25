Omaha teen encouraged by CBS Evening News' Norah O'Donnell to follow her dreams

Watch Now

Posted at 7:02 PM, Apr 24, 2023
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Two years ago, at a school fundraiser, 3 News Now Anchor Mary Nelson met a then-11-year-old Omaha girl named Lucy.

She already knew Mary's name because, as others binged trending shows through the pandemic, Lucy faithfully watched the evening news.

Specifically, the CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell.

Lucy's determination to become a journalist has only strengthened over time.

Efforts from Omaha and Washington, D.C. led to what Lucy's mother, Gina, described as a "life-changing" day.

3 News Now documented Lucy's one-of-a-kind experience in the video above.

