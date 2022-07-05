Watch Now

Omaha veteran creates American flags from pine wood: 'We're still in the greatest country in the world'

Omaha woodworking hobbyist, Jim Miller, has perfected the craft of using 2x6s, an angle grinder and a precision tool to create the essence of an American flag aloft in the wind.
Posted at 7:22 PM, Jul 04, 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Pine is not fabric. Yet Omaha woodworking hobbyist, Jim Miller, has perfected the craft of using 2x6s, an angle grinder and a precision tool to create the essence of an American flag aloft in the wind.

He shared his process with 3 News Now Anchor Mary Nelson.

Miller, an Air Force veteran, first made a flag for a Relay for Life fundraiser. Interest in that piece showed him there was a market for his work.

Miller has a full-time job and makes flags in his spare time —
and does so with great care.

"I remember when flag burning was the way for people to express their freedom of speech. And so... a flame will not touch any of my flags," said Miller.

He describes July 4 as "a celebration of how lucky we are to have the freedoms that we do," Miller continued, "Nobody's happy with either side of the aisle politically sometimes. But yet, we're still in the greatest country in the world."

Each flag takes about a dozen hours to complete.

To see Miller's work, visit Home | JRM Woodcraft (jrmwoodcrafts.com).

