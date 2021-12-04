Omaha Woman offering free gift wrapping services

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — As we know all too well, wrapping gifts is an art. For the ones who have perfected it like Breauna Wright, it’s a joy.

“I love wrapping gifts. Since I was a kid I’ve loved wrapping gifts,” Wright said.

Now Wright is using her talents to spread the holiday cheer.

“This is important to me. I want to really give back to the community, so that’s why I’m here.”

She founded Made with a BREeze, a mobile gift-wrapping service, just a few weeks ago.

She was already helping patients where she works as a nurse, along with others who struggled to wrap their own gifts.

This year, she wanted to make sure everyone could get their gifts wrapped this holiday season at no cost.

“I want to make sure that all kid’s moms that can’t afford wrapping, they can come up here. Or dads – there's single dads out there, there’s grandparents too,” Wright said. “They can’t afford it, but they got the gifts, and they have just enough money for the gifts.”

She began searching where she would set up shop when she reached out to Oakview Mall.

“And then I came up here thinking I was going to get it at a price, and he said if I was going to do it for free, he was going to give me the room for free,” Wright said. “So I’m like, ‘If we’re just going to keep giving back let’s keep giving back.’”

The space across from the food court is decorated accordingly, and Wright has made quite the sacrifice out of her own pocket already.

“About $800 on wrapping paper, ribbons, and bows,” Wright said.

She says she is still taking donations of wrapping paper, bows and ribbons to ensure she doesn’t run out.

She is also looking for volunteers to help.

“Anybody that likes wrapping gifts or want to wrap gifts I’d love for them to come and help out. Anybody who wants to just help out for the season is welcome to come help,” Wright said. “I want to give back, so that’s it.”

Wright has been a nurse since she was 19. She says she is taking the month off to provide this service.

She will be at Oakview Mall from open to close every day until Christmas.

To learn more about Made with a BREeze or to reach out to help, click here to be directed to the Facebook page.

