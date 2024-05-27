Omahans help make mobility possible for people around the world

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Walkabout Foundation's mission is to restore dignity, freedom and independence. How they do it and who's helping are Positively the Heartland.



Since it was founded in 2009, the Walkabout Foundation estimates 70,000 lives have been impacted through its wheelchair, rehabilitation and research programs.

In search of a global cause to support, Right at Home connected with Free Wheelchair Mission several years ago.

Local volunteer Shannon Mitchell most recently went to Kenya. She said of the experience: "To watch families literally help pick their loved ones up off the ground who might have been there for five years, 25 years, 60 years and put them in a wheelchair so they can see eye-to-eye in a lot of ways? Their face completely changes."

If you're inspired to join Shannon and help, visit this website.

