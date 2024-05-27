Omahans help make mobility possible for people around the world

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Walkabout Foundation's mission is to restore dignity, freedom and independence. How they do it and who's helping are Positively the Heartland.
- Since it was founded in 2009, the Walkabout Foundation estimates 70,000 lives have been impacted through its wheelchair, rehabilitation and research programs.
- In search of a global cause to support, Right at Home connected with Free Wheelchair Mission several years ago.
- Local volunteer Shannon Mitchell most recently went to Kenya. She said of the experience: "To watch families literally help pick their loved ones up off the ground who might have been there for five years, 25 years, 60 years and put them in a wheelchair so they can see eye-to-eye in a lot of ways? Their face completely changes."
- If you're inspired to join Shannon and help, visit this website.
