Omaha's 'Goddess of Jokesters' on career, new club at Miracle Hills

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — For its 37 years in Omaha, Colleen Quinn has been part of the Funny Bone for 35 of those years.



As managing partner, Quinn just opened the club's new location - a return to Miracle Hills (though west of 114th now, if you're familiar with its roots).

Quinn had been a bereavement counselor when she answered an ad in the newspaper for a receptionist at a comedy club. Within a few months, she was promoted to manager.

Quinn's ability to build relationships, according to Z-92's Todd Brandt, draws big names to Omaha and helps elevate the metro's profile nationally.

The day of opening night.

"And here is the showroom, Mary... Welcome!"

3 News Now's Mary Nelson sat down with managing owner Colleen Quinn inside a now-larger Funny Bone next to a new Draftcade.

"I feel like I have finally been able to open one of the premier clubs in America," Quinn explained.

She had been a bereavement counselor when, in 1990, she started a new job at the first Funny Bone at Miracle Hills.

"The next week was Jerry Seinfeld. And Seinfeld found out during his shows here that his sitcom was picked up," she recalled.

What a story, but Quinn acknowledges not all comics have it.

"I told one he was like an aging stripper. His act was sagging and it was time to get off the stage," she quipped.

Quinn is as loyal and dedicated as she is direct.

"This October, the Funny Bone is 37 years old and we're hot as ever," she said on the mic in Z-92's studio.

"Love that. Congratulations," the hosts and guest react.

Quinn's relationship with Todd N Tyler Radio Empire began when the guys landed at Z-92.

"Here's what Colleen is, and I'm super biased because she's now a close friend, but Colleen is very good at relationships," Todd Brandt explained.

"You ask anybody in the business, she's one of the best managers in the comedy business. And people like Bert Kreischer. They'll start out here, they'll get big, but they'll come back and practice for a Netflix special," he continued.

Quinn also points to Nate Bargatze, Louis C.K., Louis Black and Dave Attell.

Comics try out material in Omaha because they trust the audience knows what's funny.

A dynamic which elevates the city's profile.

"A lot of them have podcasts, specials, and really big mouths. And for the most part, I think they all go out and say, 'I love Omaha,'" Quinn said.

She creates exclusively Omaha experiences for comics like Derrick Stroup.

Back to that 'relationships' part.

"She's a great friend, not just to comics, but to a lot of people. Contributes to the community. And she's my friend. She's one of those - she would bail me out of jail," Brandt expressed.

This new club is not her swan song - more like a closer: a place to enjoy until she does retire (still a few years off).

"It is so gratifying, Mary, to stand in the back and see everybody focused and laughing at the same joke," Quinn conveyed.

"It's just a great melting pot in a comedy club. And if you can pull it off and have somebody sitting here who is not of that faith, of that political stance, it's really - to bring them all together - it makes me truly feel like I've done something good," she continued.

The Funny Bone website has details, as well, about the new Draftcade.