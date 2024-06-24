One woman, one acre, one farm in Logan demonstrates how 'little things become big things'

LOGAN, Iowa (KMTV) — Logan, the seat of Harrison County, has a population of roughly 1,400 neighbors. For Danelle Myer, a fifth-generation farmer, the most important number is one.



With one acre of land on her family's farm, she started One Farm in 2010, after establishing a career in marketing and the nonprofit space.

A pop-up market in 2020 showed Myer the potential to do more: "The first day we opened, we had a line out the door."

Now, four days a week, shoppers have access to fresh or handmade products from Iowa and the Omaha area - on East 7th Street in Logan.

Continue reading for the expanded version of the story:

Ever mulled over the sort of power in a word?

"That's a tough question," Danelle Myer said, seemingly taken aback. Though, she has put a lot of thought into it - into one word in particular.

"I literally was in the Redwoods of California with a journal trying to figure out, what is this thing I want to create -- before I started the farm," she shared.

"So it's like... one woman, one acre, one farm. And kind of the unity thing, too. You know? And a little Bob Marley... One Love... to be honest," she continued, laughing.

This fifth-generation farmer sells what she grows in town at One Farm Market where those signs of unity are prominent. Tags and labels call out the neighborhoods where products are grown or made.

"I love meeting people who are doing something they're passionate about like starting a lavender farm and making amazing lavender products and then I get to tell their story to my customers," Myer explained - connecting the idea that little things matter.

Little things become big things.

The market itself is an example. A few years ago, it started as a pop-up. Myer said there was a line out the door. Neighbors left no room to question whether they welcomed the idea of supporting local - being part of a rising tide.

Another big thing? Myer now has seven people working alongside her, like Kimberly Huttner and Ava Goldsmith. They're learning the ropes, though neither plans to farm when they're older.

Then again, Myer didn't either until that sense of purpose and community called her home.

One Farm Market is open each Wednesday, and Friday through Sunday. Connect through Facebook here.