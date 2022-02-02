Organization provides birthday cake for children who would otherwise go without

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — For kids in foster care, who are living in group homes, are homeless, or have survived the unimaginable, birthday cake may not be top-of-mind.

But at Cake4Kids, it's understood how powerful that can be.

The organization has 20 chapters nationwide. Stacy Newmaster became the Omaha area's Cake4Kids ambassador last year.

Speaking about the impact the program has on children's lives, she said, "It puts a smile on their face and it gives them the self-esteem that somebody cares. It may not be anybody that they know, but somebody does care."

The organization works with partners including foster care agencies, homeless and domestic violence shelters and refugee organizations, which all make sure the cakes get to the children.

Last year, Cake4Kids received more than 8,800 requests nationwide. By adding chapters, like Omaha's, they hope to serve more children in 2022.

"Some of our volunteers are cottage bakers," Newmaster said. "Even ones that own bakeries are allowed to help out, too, or be volunteers. So it's just anybody and everybody."

In addition to volunteers, Newmaster would like to connect with local children's organizations and agencies. For that, and to donate to Cake4Kids, visit cake4kids.org.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.