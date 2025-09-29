Outside Firth, 'standing stone circle on the prairie' built with all faiths and cultures in mind

FIRTH, Neb. (KMTV) — Did you ever go rock hunting as a kid? For Renae Koehler, those episodes brought some of the sweetest childhood memories. As she traveled internationally, stones took on additional importance in her life.



She visited stone circles in several countries, including Germany - from which her family immigrated to Nebraska.

Reverend Dr. Koehler, a minister for 35 years who also taught religion at UNL, wanted to create a space on her farm outside Firth, with all cultures and religions in mind.

"The stones are large and heavy and they go into the ground as tall as I am - five feet into the ground, so you can imagine how tall they really are. The energy here is almost like a big sphere because it goes down into the earth and up into the sky and the ring of stones just defines it," described Koehler.

She has visited Stonehenge.

"And we've been to many stone circles in Ireland and England and western Europe," Renae Koehler said.

But what's on her land today has just as much to do with a Nebraska farm upbringing.

"So, we would find the prettiest rocks and fill our pockets till they were heavy and walk home with them and we had a little rock collection area," she remembered fondly.

For Koehler, this exact idea was also inspired by Hanover, Germany - where her ancestors were from.

"I just realized that whole part of Germany had worshiped in what they called ring sanctuaries," she shared.

For Reverend Doctor Koehler, that discovery complimented so much of what she knew and felt. A Christian minister for 35 years, she'd also taught religion at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Koehler began to plan for her stone circle two years ago.

Eight upright stones shape the gateways with four boulders in between. Koehler's brother got the stones in place.

For her, intention, symbolism and purpose were essential with each decision.

"The doorways have white clover that go to them and then, by the boulders, this is a legume that's good for the soil," she said, pointing toward her feet.

As word's spread, Koehler's heard from people seeking different things.

"The first ones were grief. Very deep grief for the loss of a father," she started - adding others look to get married or re-connect with nature. Koehler's had her own journey.

"I think the biggest thing this did was it healed me. I was a workaholoic and I'm still a perfectionist. But it's been very healing for me and will continue to be. And, so now it's been healing for other people."

Situated between Firth and Hickman, the senses do come to life - in a space designed for all faiths and cultures.

Beyond private events, several events are planned:

Monday, October 6, 8–9 p.m. – Full Moon

Thursday, October 9, 8–9 p.m. – Draconids Meteor Shower Viewing

Sunday, October 19, 7–8 p.m. – Soul Nourishing

Wednesday, October 22, 7 a.m. – Orionids Meteor Shower Viewing

Friday, October 31, 7–8 p.m. – All Hallows Eve Fellowship

Wednesday, November 5, 7–8 p.m. – Supermoon

Sunday, November 16, 7–8 p.m. – Spiritual Renewal

Tuesday, November 18, 7–8 a.m. – Leonids Meteor Shower Viewing

Thursday, December 4, 7–8 p.m. – Supermoon

Sunday, December 21, 3–4 p.m. – Winter Solstice

Contact via email: standingstonecircle@gmail.com