Watch Now

The Rebound - Heartland

Actions

Positively the Healthland: Kindness from others helps Robbie keep her ability to crochet

In crochet, almost everything starts with a chain. "Which is just taking the yarn and pulling it through a loop," explained Robbie Rockwell, who has crocheted for about 50 years. "You know, it keeps me busy. And I like to make things for other people," she shared. The day we met Robbie, she was working on the part of a blanket for a friend at Omaha Nursing and Rehabilitation. The center, like others, had welcomed fewer visitors throughout the pandemic —which took a toll.
Posted at 7:00 PM, Dec 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-19 20:00:48-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In crochet, almost everything starts with a chain.

"Which is just taking the yarn and pulling it through a loop," explained Robbie Rockwell, who has crocheted for about 50 years.

"You know, it keeps me busy. And I like to make things for other people," she shared.

The day we met Robbie, she was working on the part of a blanket for a friend at Omaha Nursing and Rehabilitation. The center, like others, had welcomed fewer visitors throughout the pandemic —which took a toll.

"We were kind of struggling. Robbie and I were struggling, trying to find something to bring her out again," said Staci Slater, an occupational therapist who has worked with Robbie for three years.

Both women believed crochet could be a tool, but there was a kink in the chain. Last month, Robbie ran out of yarn.

"And I said, 'Oh, Robbie, I've got an idea. Let's reach out to the community and let's see what we can get.' And it blew up," Staci exclaimed.

Through the Nextdoor app, dozens of donations came in —and some carried stories.

"Her grandmother would crochet and had yarn left over," Robbie recalled of one donation.

To the kind strangers who jumped at the chance to help a neighbor.

"Thank you for brightening somebody's day and bringing them out of their shell and giving them purpose again," Staci said.

"Oh, I'd give 'em a great big 'thank you' and a great big hug for being so kind," Robbie added. "It seems, you think nowadays nobody cares, nobody would do anything. But, no, they do. They still care."

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Send story ideas here
Please fill in all required fields below

Resources and Information

UNMC K-12 COVID Playbook Job Search - Indeed Coronavirus coverage Global Center for Health Security COVID-19 resources Check on the status of your economic stimulus check Economic Impact Payment FAQ IRS 2Go App Food Bank For The Heartland Food Bank of Iowa Look for jobs in Nebraska Look for jobs in Iowa Nebraska unemployment information Iowa unemployment information Nebraska child care information Iowa child care information