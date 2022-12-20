Positively the Healthland: Kindness from others helps Robbie keep her ability to crochet

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In crochet, almost everything starts with a chain.

"Which is just taking the yarn and pulling it through a loop," explained Robbie Rockwell, who has crocheted for about 50 years.

"You know, it keeps me busy. And I like to make things for other people," she shared.

The day we met Robbie, she was working on the part of a blanket for a friend at Omaha Nursing and Rehabilitation. The center, like others, had welcomed fewer visitors throughout the pandemic —which took a toll.

"We were kind of struggling. Robbie and I were struggling, trying to find something to bring her out again," said Staci Slater, an occupational therapist who has worked with Robbie for three years.

Both women believed crochet could be a tool, but there was a kink in the chain. Last month, Robbie ran out of yarn.

"And I said, 'Oh, Robbie, I've got an idea. Let's reach out to the community and let's see what we can get.' And it blew up," Staci exclaimed.

Through the Nextdoor app, dozens of donations came in —and some carried stories.

"Her grandmother would crochet and had yarn left over," Robbie recalled of one donation.

To the kind strangers who jumped at the chance to help a neighbor.

"Thank you for brightening somebody's day and bringing them out of their shell and giving them purpose again," Staci said.

"Oh, I'd give 'em a great big 'thank you' and a great big hug for being so kind," Robbie added. "It seems, you think nowadays nobody cares, nobody would do anything. But, no, they do. They still care."

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.