Positively the Heartland: 57-year-old Omaha mom of 4 has completed Ironman competitions on every continent

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — "I don't feel 57!"

And she certainly doesn't move like it.

"I've never been in better shape than when I'm training for these races," Lisa Smith Cimino explained.

Last year, the Omaha mom competed in two Ironman competitions. Each consists of a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike and 26.2-mile run.

What's extra special is that having completed 10 Ironmans total — Lisa has done at least one on every continent.

"There isn't one in Antarctica. So ... thank goodness," she laughed.

Now, 20 years into her journey as an endurance athlete, Lisa is setting an example for her four children.

"I like to show my kids, you know, sports aren't for the youth."

"They're really my loudest cheerleaders and biggest supporters," she added.

Lisa knows triathlons might not be for everyone, but she does believe in some type of movement for us all.

"I think once you sit down, game over."

Lisa's looking forward to her next event. She'll join all of her children in a half marathon in Texas next month.

