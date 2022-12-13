Positively the Heartland — 9-year-old cancer survivor is a 'tough chick' with unique wish

NORTH BEND, Neb. (KMTV) — This is a season full of wishes — wishes of peace and joy, for one another, and for our own year ahead.

One organization specializes in wishes year 'round, including one so unique that 3 News Now went to North Bend to see it.

“I think Christmas is a lot like Make-a-Wish; it brings hope and joy to children,” Dan Dvorak.

The Dvorak home is decked for the holidays. Their youngest, Aspen, insists on it.

“Aspen is just a one-of-a-kind. She's such a blessing and she fills our lives full of joy and humor,” said Kris Dvorak.

They’ve been through big challenges.

“Definitely having cancer at five changes you,” said Kris.

Four years ago Kris and Dan noticed something wasn't right.

“She would snore so loud that it would wake us up in our bedroom. And then she developed a lump on the side of her neck,” said Kris.

One scan led to another. Then more doctors came into the picture, including an oncologist – a word the family knew well.

“I had cancer, my dad had cancer, mom had cancer, my grandparents…” Aspen said.

“It's one thing for an adult to deal with it, but a child just shouldn't have their childhood interrupted, “ said Kris.

She recalled one moment in the waiting room when the doctor said they removed a tumor the size of a baked potato.

“Inside of a little 5-year-old."

Dan and Kris weren’t sure what they were facing, but then the nurses warned them: Aspen’s vocal cords were damaged. Aspen couldn't talk, eat or drink. Then, a biopsy confirmed it was cancer.

“I just said that God would take care of it,” said Dan.

“He was so sure,” said Kris. “I mean, that's exactly what I needed to hear. He was just so positive that God was going to take care of it.”

The Dvoraks credit their faith and a remarkable medical team.

The cancer was gone, but Aspen needed additional surgery and therapy to get her voice back.

***

“Come here, chickens! You're fine! Okay, yep, not that one!” Aspen shouted. “Sometimes, it's hard to catch 'em. I got poop on my knee!

In her nine years, Aspen's proved she's one tough chick — a mantra that was initially inspired by stuffed chickens.

“Let me tell you, people from all over filled her room with stuffed chickens. We had to go home with a small trailer with these chickens,” said Kris.

When she was well enough, one of Aspen's sisters took her to Tractor Supply for the real thing.

She's raised dozens of chickens since.

“They're kinda cool animals and they can have different colors,” Aspen said.

When Aspen was nominated for Make-a-Wish, she had a unique wish.

“We didn't really have anything fancy for the chickens and we had fancy stuff for the calves sometimes,” said Aspen. “And I wanted a treehouse, but I wanted to have it with my chickens. And so I couldn't have a house up in the trees with my chickens up in the trees,” Aspen said.

She calls it a playhouse-chickenhouse.

A one-of-a-kind wish for a one-of-a-kind girl.

The day of the reveal was magical, including a police and fire escort.

“They lined the street and all of the little kids were chanting for her. That just really got us. that was so cool,” said Kris.

Everyone wanted to see Aspen's wish come true.

“When I was having cancer, I was really sad. And then, when I got my wish, I was really happy. So then, I'm really happy when I raise money so then other kids can get that feeling, too.”

***

You can help wishes like Aspen's come true.

This Friday, Make-a-Wish Nebraska will have its radiothon and live event at Scheels in Village Pointe, Classic Rock 105.9 will be there broadcasting live.

Donate at classicrock1059omaha.com

