Positively the Heartland: A new spin on Do Good Days

Posted at 7:17 PM, May 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-16 20:17:14-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — SHARE Omaha's Do Good Days returns this week from May 17 through May 19, aimed at giving nonprofits in western Nebraska and southwest Iowa a mid-year boost.

Last year, the first for the campaign, the results were:

  • 17,813 donations equaling $2,558,002.50 including matching gifts
  • 1,247 people volunteered during the week equaling 2,885 total volunteer hours
  • 1,874 items were donated for Wish List Wednesday valued at $43,800.69
  • 912 new volunteer applicants

To help amplify those numbers this year, organizers are using a new tactic to draw attention: sign-spinning.

Dylan Sather, 17, is considered the area's best. His employer, Rocket Car Wash, "loaned" him to spin on SHARE Omaha's behalf to encourage other businesses to do the same. Volunteers can also spin, regardless of experience, for their favorite causes this week.

To take part in Do Good Days:

  • Give On Tuesday: donate cash to the causes you care about
  • Wish List Wednesday: help with material items from organizations' online lists
  • Volun-Thursday: give your time in support of a cause

To learn more about the campaign, visit SHARE Omaha's website here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
