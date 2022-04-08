Positively the Heartland: Capitol Beauty School students, instructors volunteer with Ronald McDonald House

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — At Ronald McDonald House Charities, they say "it's the little things."

That could mean hot coffee, home-cooked meals, or haircuts provided by volunteers.

Through the pandemic, Capitol Beauty School students and instructors couldn't help families staying at the House, but a few weeks ago, that changed.

One mom, Holly, said, "(My daughter) has never had her hair cut by a professional. I've usually cut it myself. So, they offered it, and she wanted it done, so it's like, 'go right ahead.' They're going to do the ends of (Faith's) hair and have her hair brushed and she's all about that right now."

Even Faith's stuffed horse was cared for. The pair received matching braids.

"Smile and laugh with people and meet people you wouldn't on a regular basis and hear all their stories and connect... It's just like the basis of humanity down here and it's amazing," reflected Capitol student Becki Helling.

"Not only do they come in every other week to do this, they donated the chairs that are in there and helped outfit us so that it feels like a salon so that just for a second, you feel like you're somewhere else outside of the hospital walls," said Lindsey Rai Kortan, CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities Omaha.

The organization supports families who come to Omaha for medical care which isn't available in their hometowns.

"We pick it up on the 'hope and healing' side by releasing the burdens attached with finding a place to stay and not knowing where your next meal is coming from, and in addition to that, it's being embraced and belonging in a place that's completely foreign to you," Kortan said.

"We just feel really lucky that they were able to do this, and we want to do whatever we can to make the Ronald McDonald House the best it can be and continue to be for a long time," Capitol CEO Dave Potter told 3 News Now.

To inquire about how to support families at Ronald McDonald House, visit Get Involved : Ronald McDonald House Charities (rmhcomaha.org) .

To connect with Capitol Beauty School, visit Capitol Beauty School (hairschoolomaha.com) .

