Positively the Heartland: Cathedral Flower Festival returns to St. Cecilia

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Hope springs eternal. By definition, it's human nature finding fresh cause for optimism.

Given the times, the theme Hope Springs Eternal seems to fit as the Cathedral Flower Festival returns to the historic Saint Cecilia Cathedral after being held virtually in 2021.

"We usually have every kind of flower that you can imagine, so you'll be able to smell it, you'll be able to see it," said James Pierson, who's in charge of the overall design plan. He continued, "The music will be going. It's an all-comprehensive feast for the senses."

Floral designer Larry Kleinlein who works at the Peony Park HyVee has participated in the show for 30 of its 37 years.

"It's just nice to be able to go out and show your work and your talents and stuff to other people," he said.

Florists receive a stipend but often go beyond it by choice. Designers' time is also donated or covered by their shops, which Kleinlein says reflects how important the event is to them, and points to the festival's value to the community.

Public viewing is free; however, donations to the Cathedral Arts Project are appreciated. For show hours, visit cathedralartsproject.org.

