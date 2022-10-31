Watch Now

Positively the Heartland: Central Nebraska man honored for charity work that helped kids get new clothes

WILLOW ISLAND, Neb. (KMTV) — Lifetime Achievement is ServeNebraska's most prestigious award. This year, Willow Island's Henry Potter was honored for his impact through L2 for Kids.

3 News Now Anchor Mary Nelson talked to Potter about his organization, and how it felt to be recognized.

"Embarrassed somewhat. You know, (I'm) very appreciative ... But on the other hand, they get the bar so high, I might fall."

Humble, Potter founded L2 for Kids in 2011, inspired by Lazarus and the idea of giving Nebraska kids a second chance — or better chance, he says.

"It's unbelievable. I mean, it is. Especially the kids that never had anything new in their life."

Potter, and his wife of 57 years, Patricia, didn't start big. The first year, they helped one boy in Kimball.

"And the next year, we helped him and his brother ... and the next year, we picked up some more. And we were just doing this, my wife and I, on our own," he explained.

This year, they helped 1,045 children in 40 communities across central Nebraska. All of it volunteer-lead.

Potter would like to continue to add L2 for Kids chapters. If you are interested just visit l2forkids.org or call 308-530-0441.

