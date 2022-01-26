Positively the Heartland: Cultivating the roots of community through art at Rooted Synergy

What's the best way to grow our community? Together and through art — that's the belief at Rooted Synergy.

Opening in May, the founders of Rooted Synergy weren't focused on bringing another art gallery to Omaha, but instead, a different one where artists could keep more of the money they earn and where community projects, which might conventionally fall through the cracks, are funded.

"Whether it's a neighbor that can't cut down a tree that might fall on their house or maybe your other neighbor that needs shoes for their kids. So, we just wanted to open it up and make it a community effort," said Amanda Sirian, Rooted Synergy co-founder.

She and partner Michael Young were both born and raised in Omaha. They're also artists; two of the roughly 20 creators featured at the gallery in the Fair Deal Village Marketplace.

"Art is one of the things — maybe besides music — that everybody gets," Young said, speaking to the transformative potential of accessible art.

Young and Sirian share a goal of showcasing more artists in other buildings around Omaha. They'd also like to take the model they've developed to other cities, too.

The price of the pieces range from $10 to $3,000. The art is available to shop online at rootedsynergygallery.com and the site also allows scheduling for in-person visits. You can also learn about becoming a featured artist or recommended community projects for support on the site.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

